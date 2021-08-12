iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,726,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,667,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

