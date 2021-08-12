Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRM. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 359.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

