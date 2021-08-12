Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.74

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.74 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 493632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 754.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.88.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.1896037 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

