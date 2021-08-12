J Michael Whitted Sells 6,374 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,134. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

