J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.95. 5,722,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

