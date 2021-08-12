J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,647. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

