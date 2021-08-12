J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.49. 722,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,273. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.