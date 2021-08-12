J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.26. The company had a trading volume of 867,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.