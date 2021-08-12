J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.20. 4,389,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $175.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.