J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.07. 1,943,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

