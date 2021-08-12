Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BATS:JAMF traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 1,300,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

