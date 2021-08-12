Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $30.92. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 457 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48).

JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Janux Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

