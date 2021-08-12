Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 835,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,638. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
