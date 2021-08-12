Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 835,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,638. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.94.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

