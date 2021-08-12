Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €118.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €118.00 ($138.82) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €1.80 ($2.12) on Thursday, hitting €121.00 ($142.35). 31,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.90.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

