Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 6,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

