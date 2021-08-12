Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.