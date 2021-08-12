Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

