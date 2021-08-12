Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Post Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%.

POST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. 1,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

