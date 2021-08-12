Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $705.04. 141,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $655.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $698.00 billion, a PE ratio of 367.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Tesla by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.