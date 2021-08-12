Jefferies Financial Group Increases Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.21.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 188,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,802. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.02. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.