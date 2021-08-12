Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€21.80” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.56 ($26.54).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €17.90 ($21.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.77. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.