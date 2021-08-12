Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Standard Chartered PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Standard Chartered in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

