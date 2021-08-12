Jeffrey G. Black Acquires 25,000 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APEN stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 2,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,344. The stock has a market cap of $263.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

