Jeffrey N. Simmons Purchases 16,850 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 62,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,276,000 after acquiring an additional 374,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

