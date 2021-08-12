Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

ETR JEN traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Thursday, hitting €30.32 ($35.67). 95,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.60. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12 month high of €30.30 ($35.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

