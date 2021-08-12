JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

JFrog stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.39. 5,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.10.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

