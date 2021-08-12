JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

JFrog stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.39. 5,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.10.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

