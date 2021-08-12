John Francis Kelly Sells 939 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $12,896.88.

On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $8,236.86.

On Friday, May 21st, John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.