John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 18,200 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $204,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $172,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 127.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

