Joseph S. Steinberg Sells 2,967 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

