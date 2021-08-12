JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €120.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €88.44 ($104.05). 315,212 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

