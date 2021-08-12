JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €269.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

