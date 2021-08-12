Juniata Valley Financial Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.88 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of JUVF remained flat at $$16.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.