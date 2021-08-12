JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00015849 BTC on exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $2,989.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.90 or 1.00214487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00869481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 566,539 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.