K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$42.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$447.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.25 and a 1 year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0938418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

