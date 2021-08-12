Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02. Kaman has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kaman by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

