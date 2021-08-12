Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 715 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 133,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 315,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.86. 5,376,544 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

