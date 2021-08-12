Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $168.52. 3,364,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,893. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

