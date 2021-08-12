Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $18.30 on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. The stock had a trading volume of 824,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,535.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

