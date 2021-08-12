KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.72

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 65123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

