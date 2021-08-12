Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Kemper has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KMPR opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.26. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

