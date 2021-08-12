Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 179,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,027. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. Kemper has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

