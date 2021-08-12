Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.70. 2,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $153.37.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

