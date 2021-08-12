Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,756 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 497.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,823,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

SCI stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 833,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,284. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

