Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 4,165 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 414.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.76. 499,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,535. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

