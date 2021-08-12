Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,552 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.57 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,264. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60.

