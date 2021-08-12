Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,987,500 shares of company stock worth $3,246,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 41,702,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,793,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $508.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

