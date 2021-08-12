Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.11. 1,920,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.