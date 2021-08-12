Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 25,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

