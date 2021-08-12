KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

