Khandpur K. Ashish Sells 6,505 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MMM opened at $201.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

